FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - Alternative heating methods like space heaters or fireplaces cost families their homes every year. However, Rogers Fire Department says there is a safe way to use them.

Chief Tom Jenkins says if you plan on using a space heater this winter in a basement or a room in your house, buying a new one with up-to-date safety features is the best way to go about it.