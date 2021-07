ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In the U.S., 104,884 children were orphaned — meaning at least one parent died as a result of COVID-19 or from a COVID-related illness, based on mortality data from March 2020 through April 2021, according to The Lancet study published Tuesday, July 21. Another 8,824 U.S. children had a custodial grandparent who died from the disease.

The first of its kind study estimated there were 140 million orphaned children, 18 and younger, worldwide —now there is an additional 1.5 million who have lost a parent, grandparent, or caregiver due to COVID-19 in the last 15 months.