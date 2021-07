ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Natural State has at least a half-dozen tick-borne diseases.

Alpha-gal (AGS) is a sugar molecule found in most mammals and is not normally found in fish, reptiles, birds, or people, according to the CDC. However, there is evidence that the alpha-gal molecule is found in the saliva of certain types of ticks. More research needs to be done, but there is evidence that AGS can be triggered by the bite of a lone star or black-legged tick. The AGS syndrome may happen after people eat red meat or are exposed to products that have AGS.