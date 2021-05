SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents if you’re getting ready for your student to head to school there’s still time to grab that helmet and have them gear up for National Bike to School Day.

The first National Bike to School Day took place in 2012 and since then the initiative has been used to raise awareness about safety, community and health. Schools across the country are taking part including Walker Elementary in Springdale.