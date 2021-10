NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Regional leaders said Wednesday during the State of Northwest Arkansas address that housing affordability in the area needs to be improved soon.

The address was a collaboration between the Northwest Arkansas Council and the University of Arkansas Center for Business and Economic Research. It highlighted the region's growing economy as well as the need to increase housing options. President of the NWA Council, Nelson Peacock, said a lack of housing could impact the sense of community in the region.