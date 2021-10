CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - As daylight saving time comes to an end, AAA is warning drivers to be on the lookout for deer.

According to AAA's crash data, a driver crashed into a deer once every two hours between October and December in 2020. Just over 1,400 crashes occurred during those months with the most occurring between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. After the time change, most crashes were between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.