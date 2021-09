FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Texas doctor who said he performed an abortion since it essentially became illegal in the state became the first person sued for doing so since then. An Arkansan filed that lawsuit in hopes it'll be deemed unconstitutional.

Oscar Stilley lives in Fort Smith, and he filed the lawsuit. He's a former lawyer who was convicted on federal tax evasion charges in 2009. Under the new Texas law, doctors cannot perform abortions once a heartbeat is detectable, which is usually around six weeks.