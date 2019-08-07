Dax Clark Interview As Summer Internship Ends

Eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas continued to be positioned on the eastern periphery of a ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest this morning.

At the surface, a weak frontal boundary was located over the central plains slowly sagging southward. To the south of the boundary, southerly flow will help to continue warm and humid conditions across the CWA this afternoon with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 105 degrees for much of eastern Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas.