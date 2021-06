HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some Huntsville parents said their kids were victims of sexual harassment or assault. As of the time of this publication, no criminal charges have been filed, but the parents indicated they'd file those charges if the school district didn't handle the situation the way they think best.

Title IX documents showed a Huntsville student was initially expelled for a year. That punishment was reduced to a single semester. The documents said he put his genitals into other students' mouths while they were being held down. The basketball players called this act, "baptizing."