Golden Age Club Weather Talk

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) - The flag is flying at half staff in Siloam Springs for one of their own. "That hurts to know you lost a friend but you also lost somebody you could always trust to be there for you," Deputy Fire Chief John Vanatta said. "He was basically the heart and soul of this department."

On Saturday former Chief David Travis White suddenly died while he was biking in the Square to Square event - from Bentonville to Fayetteville - with his friends. "They went and looked back and realized he was off the side of the road and there were already people with him," Vanatta said.