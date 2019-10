Have you noticed lately the sunsets seem to have a purplish hue to them? It's due to a volcanic eruption that happened months ago on the other side of the globe.

On June 22nd, the Raikoke volcano in Russia's Kuril islands erupted with a massive explosion, which sent tons of sulfurous gas and fine volcanic aerosols high into the stratosphere. This spectacular eruption was photographed by astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Click here to view these images of the eruption from space.