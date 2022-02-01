A prolonged winter weather event will get underway later today over the Central Plains. Significant ice and snow is expected across the western part of Arkansas. Let’s break it down!

Surface Low Pressure Near Hot Springs, Arkansas Wednesday Morning

Surface low pressure will move across Oklahoma today and be centered near Hot Springs, Arkansas by Wednesday morning. This is the first of at least two low pressure systems that will pass through our region. Rain showers will develop later this afternoon and become numerous this evening. Rain is likely overnight with no issues during the overnight period.

By Wednesday morning at around sunrise or just after, colder air will cause the rain to become freezing rain. First over northern Benton County, spreading out over the rest of Northwest Arkansas during the morning hours. This freezing rain will be mainly light causing slick spots on untreated bridges and roadways.

Freezing rain will begin to mix with then change to sleet during the afternoon hours as colder air pushes in.

River Valley areas should remain mainly rain until around sunset Wednesday then change over to freezing rain and sleet.

Wednesday night and in the early morning hours of Thursday morning, heavier precipitation moves in from Oklahoma. Moderate sleet and eventually heavy snow will form over Northwest Arkansas while moderate freezing rain and sleet will move through the River Valley.

Ice Accumulations by Thursday Evening

The above picture is a model forecast for ice accumulation. The most significant ice accumulation that could bring damage to trees and power lines is possible over the Ouachitas, including the cities of Booneville and Waldron. At this forecast time, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, it looks to me that except for those southern areas, freezing rain over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will transition fast enough to sleet that we won’t have to worry too much about power outages. But will certainly have to monitor this for changes.

Snowfall Prediction Focused on Western Arkansas

Sleet will change to snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Snow changeover will happen faster over Benton County but much later over the River Valley, thus snowfall amounts will be heavier north. You can see that I am painting a pretty high amount of snow over the area. One inch where they get more sleet and freezing rain to as much as nine inches along the Missouri border. Notice the 1-3 inches from Fort Smith to Clarksville.

Snowfall Prediction Focused on Northwest Arkansas

As we zoom into Northwest Arkansas, 6-9 inches of snow could fall from Siloam Springs, Highfill, Bentonville, Bella Vista and Rogers. I expect a swath of 4-6 inches to fall from Prairie Grove, Lincoln to Springdale and Fayetteville and into Huntsville. Higher elevations would get more.

Plan for extended period of wintry weather over the next few days. Some warming will help with snow melt this weekend.