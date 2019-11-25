Meteorologist Alexander Williams

Welcome, Alexander Williams to the KNWA/FOX24 News team!

Alexander is coming to Northwest Arkansas from Kentucky but he grew up in Johnson City, TN.

He joined the KNWA/FOX24 News team in November 2019 as the Weekend Meteorologist and Digital Weather Reporter. He has had a passion for the weather since 3rd-grade when his local TV meteorologist made a class visit.

Alexander is a proud graduate of Western Kentucky University with a B.S. in meteorology. While in school Alexander served as one of the weather anchors on WKU’s Emmy award-winning college newscast.

He interned at WJHL-TV in 2013 and WBKO-TV in 2015.

Alexander is excited to join the NWA Weather Authority team as he continues to grow as a meteorologist.

When he’s not tracking the weather, he enjoys running, playing disc golf and hanging out with friends and family.

Have a story idea, follow him on social media and email Alexander at awilliams@knwa.com.

