NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla. has issued a Red Flag Warning for Benton and Washington counties, which indicates critical fire spread rates.

The warning is scheduled to remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday night. The weather service is calling for very dry and windy conditions, including ones 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 to 35 MPH, as well as humidity around 20% and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Potential impacts note any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. The NWS does not recommend outdoor burning.

As a precaution, NWS recommends taking precautionary and prepared actions.