Severe thunderstorm potential Monday morning

Thunderstorms arrive after midnight Sunday through Monday morning rush hour.

THURSDAY MORNING 8:30 A.M.

After a hot weekend a cold front will move into the region driven by a developing surface low that will track from west Texas to eastern Kansas Monday morning. Thunderstorms will be likely with this system. They will develop over central Oklahoma later Sunday evening then move into western Arkansas well after midnight.

Here is what the European Model is forecasting by Monday morning:

Low pressure at the surface will be located near Wichita, moving toward Kansas City early Monday morning. With the low tracking to our west, southerly breezes will pull moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into our region. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will become likely ahead of the front late Sunday night , with the main line of severe storms moving in probably well after midnight.

Here is a look at the Jet Stream pattern produced by the same model:

The Jet Stream forecasted by the same European model indicates what we call a “Negative Tilted Trough” moving across western Kansas. Negative Tilt indicates an angle from northwest to southeast. This type of jet stream pattern creates a lot of instability and lift for thunderstorms, really agitating the atmosphere ahead of the trough.

From Storms Prediction Center: Day Four Outlook for Severe Thunderstorms

Above is a severe thunderstorm outlook for Sunday into Monday morning from the Storms Prediction Center. It is not very often that they issue a 30% outlook for severe storms so far in advance. Models have been persistent on this storm system for several days.

Timing of the storm system arrival as I write this is during the early morning hours of Monday and possibly during the morning rush hour. Usually thunderstorms are in a weakening stage at this time of morning because it is well after peak heating of the day. However with the Jet Stream energy moving in and the way it looks to me, I would believe severe thunderstorms with gusty wind will be likely. I also wouldn’t rule out the possibility of hail and a tornado threat.

We are still several days out and obviously this forecast will run through some changes. But I don’t want anyone to be left surprised of a stormy start to your work week after such a warm and uneventful weekend.