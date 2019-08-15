Weather Intern Martin Lowrimore Says Goodbye

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — MANY of you heard a boom💥Sunday afternoon, August 11, around 5:10 p.m. (CDT). After hearing several reports last night, I decided to do a little investigative work trying to figure out what it was.

My first thought is that it was a sonic boom from a potential meteor. We are in the middle of the Perseid Meteor Shower this week and that offers a great chance to see fireballs at night, but this event happened during bright daylight.