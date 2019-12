Meet our Energizer Super Weather Kid, 5-year-old Ella Kay!

Ella Kay is a kindergartener at Holcomb Elementary.

Ella Kay was born during the early May snow event of 2013. Ella Kay’s parents love following the weather.

Ella Kay loves forecasting sunny days, but loves snow even more. She has never seen a big enough snow in our area to build a snowman that she can remember.

Watch Ella Kay deliver this week’s forecast: