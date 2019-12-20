Super Weather Kid: Braxton Phasey

Meet our Energizer Super Weather Kid of the week, Braxton Phasey! Watch him give the 7 day weather forecast below.

Braxton, 12, was surprised with an early Christmas present this week. He found out this week he was going to be an Energizer Super Weather Kid just before Christmas after solving a little puzzle his mom put together.

Braxton loves the weather and especially watching severe weather and tornadoes as long as they are not close. Braxton lives in the Pea Ridge area and attends Kirksey Middle School in Rogers.

Watch Braxton’s interview with Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff below: