Super Weather Kid: Christopher Murphy

Meet the Energizer Super Weather Kid of the week, Christopher Murphy!

Christopher, 9, of Rogers is going into fourth-grade at Eastside Elementary School. He enjoys tracking storms when he can and he loves how the weather can change in a second.

That happened to his family back in July 2018, when a HUGE hail storm severely damaged his home in east Rogers shortly after midnight. Hailstones to the size of nearly tennis balls brought major damage to his neighborhood.

Christopher is the second weather kid to give the weather forecast in the new KNWA/FOX24 studio. Watch Christopher give the weekly weather forecast in the video below.