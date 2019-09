Meet the Energizer Super Weather Kid of the week, Emmy Baumann!

Nine-year-old Emmy is a student at Saint Joseph Catholic School.

She said she loves the weather because it reminds her of good times with her dad. She said when she was little, she’d tell him the weather in funny voices. She also gave a special shout out to her mom and sister.

Emmy said she wants to be a famous singer when she grows up.

Watch her give the weekly weather forecast in the below video: