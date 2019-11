Meet our Energizer Super Weather Kid of the week, Evan Robertson!

Evan, 11, and his family traveled over 1,500 miles from Oceanside, Cal. to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his Aunt here in Northwest Arkansas.

Evan loves basketball, building with legos and of course weather! He regularly gives a weather report for other students at his school, Palmquist Elementary.

Watch Evan show us the 7 day forecast for NWA below: