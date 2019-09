Meet the Energizer Super Weather Kid of the week, Madeline Weir!

Madeline, 9, attends Saint Joseph Catholic School.

She said she loves the weather, especially when it snows because she knows she’ll doesn’t have to go to school.

She said she was surprised by the green-screen in the Weather Lab because she didn’t know it is a green wall, and rather, she thought it was a television behind the meteorologists.

Watch Madeline give the weekly weather forecast in the below video: