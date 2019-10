Meet this week’s Super Weather Woman, Elisha Batson!

Elisha is with Life Styles Inc. and is promoting Polo In The Ozarks. .

She said she is so excited for Polo In The Ozarks because she gets to spend time with her friends, eat great food and dance. She said the event is a good time to help charity and learn about others’ differences.

Elisha’s catch phrase is, “let it rip”.

She did a super job as Super Weather Woman!

Watch Elisha give the weekly forecast in the below video: