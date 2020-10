Tropical update as of 4:30 P.M. CDT October 21, 2020.

Hurricane Epsilon becomes a major hurricane with winds of 115-mph as of the 4PM CDT advisory on October 21. Latest track keeps the storm away from the United States but could bring rough surf and an increase rip current risk to the East Coast.

A tropical wave in the western Caribbean Sea could bring increase showers and storms to south Florida as we head into the upcoming weekend.