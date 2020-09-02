A Hurricane’s Deadliest Threat!

We are focusing on storm surge on this edition of Weather 101. What is it and what causes it to form?

When most people think about the deadliest threat from a hurricane, they often focus on the extremely strong wind gusts created by these massive storms. This is not the deadliest threat, however, that title belongs to storm surge.

Hurricane Laura’s Forecast Storm Surge

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) predicted 15-20 ft of storm surge flooding for parts of SE Louisiana from Laura! This forecast was for flooding above normally dry ground. That is why the NHC called it “unsurvivable.” Those levels are well above the heads of people and dangerously close to the height of most two story homes.

Est. 13-15 ft of Storm Surge Flooding along the Mermentau River at Grand Chenier, LA. (Photo Credit @ulmwxr)

Thankfully the storm surge wasn’t as high as forecast for some areas especially along the Calcasieu River near Lake Charles, LA. A flood gauge to the east of Cameron, LA, however, did record storm surge rise up to 13-15 ft along the Mermentau River at Grand Chenier, LA. This location is made up mainly of marshland and wildlife refuges. That storm surge is still not survivable, and thankfully most people evacuated ahead of landfall of Laura.

What is Storm Surge?

Storm surge according the NHC is:

“an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm, over and above the predicted astronomical tides.”

This is not to be confused with the storm tide which is the combination of the high tide and the storm surge. This prevented many people from returning to Cameron Parish immediately after Laura moved further inland.

Storm Surge vs. Storm Tide

How is Storm Surge Created?

Storm surge is primarily created by few different mechanisms.

Storm Surge Creation Mechanisms

Most of the onslaught from the storm surge is created by the strong “onshore” wind flow. Onshore winds are simply winds that blow from the ocean towards the land. As the wind-driven water approaches the land it starts to pile up, and grow in height. The low pressure center of the hurricane creates an upward swelling in the sea that accounts for roughly 5% of the total surge. This upward push is created by a pressure change between the ocean and the surface of the atmosphere. A factor not often thought of is the local topography of the ocean floor. A gentle slope to the ocean floor creates more storm surge with smaller waves. A sharper slope creates less storm surge with much larger waves. The Louisiana coastline is a very gradual slope, and that paired with strong Category 4 Hurricane created massive amounts of storm surge. Strength of hurricane. The stronger the hurricane, the larger the storm surge. This affects both the upward push and onshore push of the ocean surface.

Storm Surge Damage