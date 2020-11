With fall being a temperature transition month, we start to see more cold fronts swinging through. Why is this you ask? It is due to the production of air masses particularly of the continental polar type (more on this in a bit). In this segment of Weather 101 we are going to discuss air masses.

An air mass is a section of the atmosphere with similar moisture and temperature characteristics. These giant blobs of air move around with the general circulation of the atmosphere. The leading edge of these air masses are where fronts are located. Our cold fronts hang around the leading edge of the continental polar air mass typically. Our warm fronts are typically located along the edge of the advancing maritime tropical air mass.