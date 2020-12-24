Weather 101: A True White Christmas

Christmas is almost here and every year people want to know who will see that traditional white Christmas.

Heavy snow in Northwest Arkansas on February 9, 2011. Image: Rusty and Virginia Altstatt

Believe it or not, we can get a white Christmas here in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and have in the past. Our last white Christmas in Fayetteville was 2009. Fort Smith’s last white Christmas was in 2012 when 4.0″ of snow fell Christmas day.

But what is a true white Christmas? Does snow have to fall on Christmas day or can left over snow from a few days before count? According to the National Weather Service, “a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.”

Snow blanketing Bentonville, AR on December 5, 2013. Image: Aldo González

This year, the forecast is……………………………………THERE WILL BE NO WHITE CHRISTMAS THIS YEAR. OUR FORECAST CALLS FOR SUNSHINE AND HIGHS IN THE 40S. FOR YOU SNOW LOVERS, OH WELL, MAYBE NEXT YEAR.

If you have a weather question you would like your NWA Weather Authority to answer, send us an email: weather@knwa.com