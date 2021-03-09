Weather 101: Difference Between A Weather Watch & Warning

It’s a question meteorologists get asked all the time, what is the difference between a watch and warning?

The National Weather Service issues different weather alerts across the country on a daily basis depending on the specific weather threat a community is facing.

Sometimes, you are under a watch but the next time it is a warning. How is the type of alert determined? What does each one mean for you and your family?

A watch means the conditions are favorable for the threat to develop and you should continue to monitor the weather conditions in case you need to seek shelter.

A warning means take action! The weather hazard is occurring or is extremely imminent and you need to take action to protect life and property.

Did Someone Say Cookies?

We can think about the difference between a watch and a warning in the context of baking chocolate chip cookies. Think back to the last time someone was baking cookies in your house.

As you walked by the kitchen, you noticed the ingredients were out on the counter. The eggs, butter, milk, flour, and sugar are all sitting together. Your brain decides to issue a “cookie watch” because all the ingredients are present, but you need to wait for the cookies to come out of the oven.

While you knew you would likely be eating a chocolate chip cookie within the next few hours, it’s possible the recipe was for something else. Maybe it’s for a cake or different type of cookie instead.

This is just like the weather. A watch is issued when you have all the ingredients coming together, but still need to wait for Mother Nature to finish cooking up the storm.

After waiting for the cookie batter to be made and placed in the oven to bake, you start smelling the amazing scent of cookies in the kitchen. Finally, the oven alarm goes off and it’s go time!

A “cookie warning” is issued throughout the house and you need to act fast. First, if you don’t get the cookies out of the oven soon, they’ll burn. Next, everyone who wants a cookie needs to act fast before your house’s cookie monster or KNWA’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff strikes and everyone else is sad the cookies are gone.

This is similar to weather warnings. When the alarm on your phone or NOAA weather radio goes off, it’s go time! You need to act fast and take action to protect yourself, your family, and property before the weather hazard strikes your home.

Have At Least Three Ways To Get Weather Alerts!

There are numerous ways to get weather alerts. Here are all the ways you can get the latest weather alerts from your NWA Weather Authority team.

It is recommended everyone has at least three different methods to receive weather alerts from the National Weather Service in case your primary method fails.

Send Us Your Weather Questions!

Have a weather question you want answered on a future Weather 101? Send us an email: weather@knwa.com!