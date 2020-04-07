Weather 101: EF2 Tornadoes

Weather 101

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNWA/KFTA- Join Meteorologist Rick Katzfey as he continues his series on the Enhanced Fujita Scale for tornado damage.

This video will cover EF2 tornadoes. We explain the wind speeds necessary to categorize a tornado as EF2 as well as show you some of the damage that these types of tornadoes can create.

EF2 tornadoes aren’t super common place, but they can strike Northwest Arkansas as we found out on October 21, 2019. The Siloam Springs-Rogers tornado was rated an EF2 by the National Weather Service. Click on the video to learn more!

Hope you have learned a little bit about EF2 tornadoes from this segment of Weather 101. As always you can send us your questions and any topics you want us to cover to our email weather@knwa.com.

Stay safe and healthy!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Visits

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

Forecasts and Radar

NWA 7 Day Forecast

NWA 7 Day Forecast

NWA 7 Day Forecast

RV 7 Forecast

RV 7 Forecast

Radar/Severe Weather

Radar/Severe Weather

Severe Warnings

Severe Warnings

Regional Sat/Rad

Regional Sat/Rad

Trending Stories

Trending Stories