Weather 101: EF2 Tornadoes

KNWA/KFTA- Join Meteorologist Rick Katzfey as he continues his series on the Enhanced Fujita Scale for tornado damage.

This video will cover EF2 tornadoes. We explain the wind speeds necessary to categorize a tornado as EF2 as well as show you some of the damage that these types of tornadoes can create.

EF2 tornadoes aren’t super common place, but they can strike Northwest Arkansas as we found out on October 21, 2019. The Siloam Springs-Rogers tornado was rated an EF2 by the National Weather Service. Click on the video to learn more!

Hope you have learned a little bit about EF2 tornadoes from this segment of Weather 101. As always you can send us your questions and any topics you want us to cover to our email weather@knwa.com.

Stay safe and healthy!