Weather 101: EF4 Tornadoes

We continue to move upward on the Enhanced Fujita Scale all the way to EF4! Join Meteorologist Rick Katzfey as he explains the wind speeds necessary to categorize a tornado as EF4 as well as show you some of the damage that these types of tornadoes can create.

Tornadoes classified as EF4 or higher create catastrophic damage in their wake! These twisters can level neighborhoods, and turn cars as well as other large objects into projectile missiles!

Hope you have learned a little bit about EF4 tornadoes from this segment of Weather 101. As always you can send us your questions and any topics you want us to cover to our email weather@knwa.com.

Stay safe and healthy!