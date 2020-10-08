Weather 101: Evapotranspiration

Have you noticed that after it rains across our region the higher humidity sticks around for a couple days afterwards? The higher moisture content is due to a process called evapotranspiration. In this episode of Weather 101, we are going to explain this seven-syllable word.

Evapotranspiration sounds a lot like the word evaporation. This is not by coincidence. The words are very closely linked. Evapotranspiration is simply the combination of evaporation of water from the soil and transpiration from the leaves of vegetation into the atmosphere.

The Process of Evapotranspiration

Weather patterns bring rain over the viewing area and saturate the leaves as well as the soil. The sun then heats up the land. This causes the soil moisture to evaporate and the plants to transpire.

Transpiration is the process of plants releasing water through their leaves into the atmosphere.

The vegetation can continue this process for quite a few days after rain adding more moisture content to our atmosphere.

Local Sources of Evapotranspiration

We see this process of moisture transport occur quite a bit through our warm season (Spring-Summer) across the Natural State. This is due to the presence of plentiful vegetation across the state. We have two major national forests here in our viewing area.

The Locations of the Ozark and Ouachita National Forests

The Ozark National Forest stretches across most of Northwest Arkansas; while the Ouachita National Forest Covers much of the River Valley.

These two large National Forests provide quite a bit of vegetation and soil to fuel the evapotranspiration across the area.

Seasonality of Evapotranspiration

It should be no surprise that the strength of this process is largely tied to the amount of moisture and the abundance of local vegetation.

As the days grow shorter and the leaves across our region start to turn colorful, the amount of transpiration starts to slow dramatically. Plants start to conserve more water as they sense winter drawing closer. This forces the leaves to dry out and fall to the ground.

When winter strikes, the process of evapotranspiration comes to a screeching halt. This is one of the reasons the air becomes so much drier during the winter season.

Once Spring comes around again and vegetation starts to wake up from its winter slumber, the process slowly starts to provide moisture to the local atmosphere once again.