Weather 101: How do Tornadoes Form?

Weather 101: Tornado Formation

(KNWA/KFTA) – Ever wonder how a tornado forms? In this segment of Weather 101 Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff explains how and even creates a tornado in our news studio!

We all know that tornadoes form within some types of thunderstorms, but did you know that a very specific set-up of the wind is required as well? Click on the video to learn more about this incredible force of nature!

Hope you have learned a little bit about tornado formation from this segment of Weather 101. As always you can send us your questions and any topics you want us to cover to our email weather@knwa.com.

Stay safe and healthy!