Weather 101: Lightning and Thunder

How Does Lightning Develop and Travel Towards the Ground? What is Thunder and How Fast Does It Travel? We Answer These Questions in Today's Weather 101.

Today’s topic with Weather 101 is all about lightning and thunder. Lightning is the result of water droplets and ice particles colliding into each other high up in a cumulonimbus cloud. This charge build-up leads to a large charge separation of positive charged protons and negative charged electrons. When this charge build up gets big enough, it leads to a lightning bolt.

There are different types of lightning within a thunderstorm and each one can be dangerous. We show you the different kinds in this video. Thunder is the result of the lightning bolt super-heating the air, resulting in a shock wave that spreads out from the lightning bolt.

Can you tell how far away a lightning bolt is when a thunderstorm is nearby? Watch this Weather 101 for the answer.