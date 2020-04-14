Weather 101: Microbursts

(KNWA/KFTA)– In this segment of Weather 101 learn about what a mircoburst is and why it can be dangerous.

You may not have ever heard of this type of phenomenon before, but believe it or not it can produce the same amount of damage as a tornado! Wind gusts coming out of a microburst can reach up to 100 mph in some cases!

We do see these occasionally around Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. In fact our own Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff captured one occurring on a webcam of ours. To check out this incredible footage click on the video!

Hope you have learned a little bit about mircobursts from this segment of Weather 101. As always you can send us your questions and any topics you want us to cover to our email weather@knwa.com.

Stay safe and healthy!

