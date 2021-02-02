Weather 101: Nor’Easters & How Arkansas’s Weather Can Be Impacted

You probably heard about them in the news before during the winter. Nor’easters are storm systems that form along the east coast of the United States. They get their name from the winds over the coastal areas being from the northeast.
As the low pressure moves over the relatively warm Atlantic ocean, the warm air near the surface rises. This causes the low to “deepen” or strengthen, sometimes very rapidly. The drop in pressure is why nor’easters are known to produce significant wind gusts along the coastline.
While these storms can form at any time during the year, they are typically more intense from September to April. Known for producing significant snowfall amounts in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, nor’easters have been responsible for some of the most memorable winter events in U.S. history.
A nor’easter was behind the Blizzard of 1888, the “Ash Wednesday” storm from March 5-9 1962, the February 1978 New England Blizzard, the March 1993 “Superstorm”, and the recent January 2016 New York City Blizzard.
Most widespread significant snowfalls (a foot or more) in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast are from nor’easters. However, you do not need snow for a storm to be classified as a nor’easter. The classification comes from the movement along the eastern seaboard and can occur during the summer months.
How Arkansas May Be Impacted
Arkansas’s weather can also be impacted by these storms. An example of this is the low pressure system that brought showers and storms to the NW Arkansas and River Valley region on January 30, 2021. The low pressure developed near the Oklahoma-Texas border before moving northeast and intensifying.
NW Arkansas and the River Valley was in the “warm sector” of the storm, so we just got rain and thunderstorms. As the low moved into the Ohio River Valley, it encountered cold air and the rain transitioned into snow.
Next, the storm system passed over the Mid-Atlantic, the original low pressure began to fizzle out and another low developed off the coast of Virginia. This second low fed off the cold air interacting with the relatively warm Atlantic ocean
The air right above the ocean was warmer and less dense, so it rose and caused the storm system to strengthen.
Nor’easters don’t necessarily have to bring stormy weather to Arkansas or even start over land. A low pressure can form down in the Gulf of Mexico and then move up the eastern seaboard. In this case, Arkansas may not see any impacts from the storm.
Do you have a weather question you would like us to answer? Send us an email: weather@knwa.com and we’ll answer it in a future Weather 101!