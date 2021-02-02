Weather 101: Nor’Easters & How Arkansas’s Weather Can Be Impacted

Nor'easters can impact millions of people, including some right here in NW Arkansas & the River Valley.

You probably heard about them in the news before during the winter. Nor’easters are storm systems that form along the east coast of the United States. They get their name from the winds over the coastal areas being from the northeast.

As the low pressure moves over the relatively warm Atlantic ocean, the warm air near the surface rises. This causes the low to “deepen” or strengthen, sometimes very rapidly. The drop in pressure is why nor’easters are known to produce significant wind gusts along the coastline.

A bicycle food delivery worker rides his bike through heavy snow that fell at a rate of several inches an hour, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Soho neighborhood of New York City after a Nor’Easter snowstorm dumped nearly a foot-and-a-half of snow on the area. Much of the city was under a state of emergency Monday, but this bicycle delivery worker was still plowing his way through city streets. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

While these storms can form at any time during the year, they are typically more intense from September to April. Known for producing significant snowfall amounts in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, nor’easters have been responsible for some of the most memorable winter events in U.S. history.

Data provided by National Weather Service.

A nor’easter was behind the Blizzard of 1888, the “Ash Wednesday” storm from March 5-9 1962, the February 1978 New England Blizzard, the March 1993 “Superstorm”, and the recent January 2016 New York City Blizzard.

In this March 14, 1993 file photo, Janelle Jarous climbs a mound of packed snow in Larchmont, N.Y.to get at a hard to reach spot on the roof of her car as she digs her car out after a storm that covered the Northeast with snow and ice. Over a foot of snow and heavy winds made the for one of the worst winter storms of the century.

Ron Frehm, AP

Most widespread significant snowfalls (a foot or more) in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast are from nor’easters. However, you do not need snow for a storm to be classified as a nor’easter. The classification comes from the movement along the eastern seaboard and can occur during the summer months.

Mollie Lane carries a shovel-full of snow down the street to a pile while digging her car out in the South Boston neighborhood of Boston, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Frigid temperatures, some that could feel as cold as minus 30 degrees, moved across the East Coast on Friday as the region attempted to clean up from a massive winter storm. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

How Arkansas May Be Impacted

Arkansas’s weather can also be impacted by these storms. An example of this is the low pressure system that brought showers and storms to the NW Arkansas and River Valley region on January 30, 2021. The low pressure developed near the Oklahoma-Texas border before moving northeast and intensifying.

NW Arkansas and the River Valley was in the “warm sector” of the storm, so we just got rain and thunderstorms. As the low moved into the Ohio River Valley, it encountered cold air and the rain transitioned into snow.

Radar loop of a storm system moving across the country January 30 – February 1 2021

Next, the storm system passed over the Mid-Atlantic, the original low pressure began to fizzle out and another low developed off the coast of Virginia. This second low fed off the cold air interacting with the relatively warm Atlantic ocean

The air right above the ocean was warmer and less dense, so it rose and caused the storm system to strengthen.

Cold air over the United States interacting with the relatively warm air over the Atlantic. This creates a great environment for low pressure systems to form and strengthen before moving up the east coast towards New England.

Nor’easters don’t necessarily have to bring stormy weather to Arkansas or even start over land. A low pressure can form down in the Gulf of Mexico and then move up the eastern seaboard. In this case, Arkansas may not see any impacts from the storm.

