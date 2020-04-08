Weather 101: Understanding the cap and how it develops

Your Weather Authority Team is educating you about the weather with Weather 101.

Today’s topic with Weather 101 is understanding the cap. During severe weather season, you might hear your Weather Authority Team mention the “cap” or “lid” during the weather forecast.

This is crucial information to forecasting thunderstorms and just how much storm coverage you can expect on a severe weather day. There may be times a forecast for severe thunderstorms turns into just a bright blue sky day. This is because the cap held and prevented storms from developing.

Watch the video to learn more about the cap and why it forms.