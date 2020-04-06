Weather 101: What causes the different seasons on Earth?

KNWA/KFTA, Fayetteville, AR: The recent change in our world due to the COVID-19 pandemic has kids staying at home until further notice continuing their education through AMI (Alternate Methods Instruction). Our weather team wants to help, so we are thrilled to provide parents, teachers and students with additional material about the weather and the science of meteorology. Welcome to our Weather 101 page!

Today’s Weather 101 topic: Why do we have the different seasons on Earth?

In our solar system, our Earth revolves around the sun, which takes approximately 365.25 days to complete (one full calendar year). When we take a closer look at our planet, the Earth is tilted on its axis. If you draw a line from the South Pole through the center of the Earth to the North Pole, it’s NOT straight up and down. This line is instead tilted 23.5 degrees and doesn’t change as the Earth revolves around the sun, which is the reason for our different seasons. Watch the video for more information.

