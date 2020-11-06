Weather 101: Wind Direction

Wind direction can play an important role not just in a weather forecast, but any activity outside (including golf, football, and laying out at the lake). Meteorologists describe the direction of the wind using traditional compass points (north, south, east, and west).

The direction used depends on which direction the wind is coming from. For example, a wind coming from Missouri to Arkansas is called a northerly wind and a wind blowing into Arkansas from Oklahoma is westerly.

Another way to think of it is if you face the wind so its blowing in your face, the direction you are facing is the wind direction.

Do you have any weather questions you would like us to answer? Send us an email weather @knwa.com

