This topic will blow your mind! We are discussing the wind on this edition of Weather 101.

Wind is a crazy phenomena. It can be as light as a cool breeze off the ocean or strong enough to level a well-built home! What exactly is this force of nature and what makes it stronger or weaker?

What is the wind and what causes it to blow?

Wind is simply the movement of air. This movement is caused by the difference in pressure between two points. The difference in pressure is caused by a horizontal temperature gradient across an area. Air moves from areas of higher pressure to areas of lower pressure.

What influences the strength of the wind?

So we have discussed what the wind is, but what makes it stronger or weaker? The greater the pressure/temperature difference across an area, the stronger the movement of air is.

This makes sense if you think of the pressure gradient as a snow covered slope. The steeper the slope, the faster you accelerate down the hill on your skis. In our case the tighter the gradient, the stronger the winds. In meteorology, this strength of the pressure difference is called the pressure gradient force.

Steeper Slope = Faster Acceleration Photo Credit: REI

There are a few different ways to increase the pressure gradient force. One way is to develop stronger high or low pressure systems. The other way is to create greater contrasts in temperature with the air masses.

For example, you could lower the temperature of a cold air mass by putting down a layer of fresh snowfall. You could also warm up an air mass by pumping in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico with the southerly low level jet (more on this topic in future episodes).

Measuring the Pressure Gradient

One way to visualize the pressure gradient is to look at a surface weather map. Specifically, look at the brown lines called isobars, which are lines of equal pressure. The closer the lines are to each other, the stronger the gradient is. A stronger gradient indicates faster wind speeds.

Examine the surface map below. Notice circles A and B have a tighter packing of these isobars. These are areas across the country where the wind would be stronger. In both cases, areas of lower pressure are moving into areas that are currently under the influence of high pressure. The result is a strengthening of the temperature gradient across the area.

Surface Weather Map Nov 4, 2020 Photo Credit: WPC

Conversely, the further the isobars are apart, the lighter the wind will be. Notice that in circle C the isobars are further apart. Most of the Mid-Atlantic states are under a ridge of high pressure, where the wind is much weaker.

Anytime we are transitioning air masses, the wind machine turns on to move the next air mass into the area and push the other one out. Wind is VERY important to weather!

Now that you know more about the wind, you can watch our weather broadcasts and determine when you can expect stronger winds by looking at a surface map and examining the isobars.

For more episodes of Weather 101 click HERE!