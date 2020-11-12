Weather 101: WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlooks

Weather 101

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Weather Prediction Center (located in College Park, Maryland) is part of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP). NCEP is one of the offices that is associated with the National Weather Service (NWS).

Image of the Weather Prediction Center Building in College Park, Maryland. Image: NOAA

One of the responsibilities of the WPC is to issue forecast outlooks for excessive rainfall. Similar to Convective Outlooks issued by the Storm Prediction Center (more details by clicking here).

Excessive rainfall category chart from the WPC.

“In the Excessive Rainfall Outlooks, the WPC forecasts the probability that rainfall will exceed flash flood guidance within 25 miles (40 kilometers)” (Weather Prediction Center).

LevelRisk CategoryProbability of Rainfall Exceeding Flash Flood Guidance
1 (Green)Marginal (MRGL)5-10%
2 (Yellow)Slight (SLGT)10-20%
3 (Red)Moderate (MDT)20-50%
4 (Pink)High (HIGH)>50%
Risk probabilities for the WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook. Note: a high risk can only be issued on a day 1 or day 2 outlook.

Remember, if you ever come across any flood waters while driving, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.

Do you have any weather questions you would like answered? Send us an email weather@knwa.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather 101 Video

Forecasts and Radar

NWA 7 Day Forecast

NWA 7 Day Forecast

NWA 7 Day Forecast

RV 7 Forecast

RV 7 Forecast

Pollen Count

Pollen Count

Weather Visits

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers