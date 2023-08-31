Meteorological Summer comes to an end on August 31st. In a few weeks, on September 23, you might hear people say summer ends now. That’s because they are talking about Astronomical Summer. There are a few differences between Meteorological Summer and Astronomical Summer. No matter what definition of summer you choose, temperatures will be cooling down and the days will be getting shorter as we quickly enter fall. Here are the differences between the two below.

Lets take a look at how this summer stacks up to previous ones. If you remember, it sure was a hot and active one. Fayetteville had above average temperatures and above average rainfall.

Fort Smith had above average temperatures and slightly below normal rainfall.

Check out the top three hottest summers on record in Fayetteville.

Here are the top three hottest summers on record in Fort Smith.

