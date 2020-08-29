Weather Blog: Active Weather This Weekend (August 29-30, 2020)

Wishing we got more rain from Hurricane Laura? Don’t worry, Mother Nature will be making up for it this weekend. A front will be approaching the area during the afternoon Saturday. This will increase the thunderstorm potential in the evening and overnight. Some storms could be strong or severe.

Threats

As of Friday night, all of northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are in the slight risk (level 2/5) for severe storms. Damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and a tornado or two are all possible.

Storm Prediction Center Severe Thunderstorm Risk Chart

A slight risk (2/4) exists for the entire region as well. Flash flooding will be the main threat, especially in the River Valley where the ground is already saturated. Remember, if you come across any flooded roadways – TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

Weather Prediction Excessive Rainfall Risk Chart

Watch Vs. Warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) issues watches and warnings to warn the everyone about potentially dangerous weather. It is important to know the difference and the actions we need to take when a watch or warning is issued. Here is the difference for watches and warnings issued for severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flooding.





Watches and warnings graphics for severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flooding by the National Weather Service.

Timing

The latest guidance shows storms developing in NE Oklahoma and SW Missouri around dinnertime Saturday. However, it is possible storms may develop in the late afternoon (around 4-5 P.M.) in parts of Northwest Arkansas. Once storms form, they will move to the east, southeast.

There is still uncertainty in the exact timing of the storms. Keep it with your Weather Authority on social media and the NWA Weather App for the latest updates on this weekend’s severe threat.