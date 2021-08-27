Weather Blog: Gulf Coast bracing for Hurricane Ida, landfall expected Sunday night

Latest Advisory & Forecast Information

August 27, 2021 10 PM CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center

As of 10 PM CDT, August 27, Ida was a category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 80 MPH and moving to the northwest at 15 mph.

The current forecasted track keeps Ida on a northwestward path into the central Gulf of Mexico. While in the Gulf, Ida is expected to quickly intensify due to very warm ocean waters and a favorable upper air environment.

Hurricane Ida forecast track and intensity from the National Hurricane Center. Valid 10 PM CDT August 27, 2021

Zoomed in version on the forecast track for Hurricane Ida from the National Hurricane Center. Valid: 10 PM CDT August 27, 2021. Click image to enlarge.

Intensity forecasts bring the storm to a category 4 hurricane (winds between 131-156 MPH), which can cause catastrophic damage to an area.

Model guidance shows Hurricane Ida making landfall in the United States late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Once over land, the storm will turn to the northeast and head towards the Appalachian Mountains and Mid-Atlantic before dissipating.

Current Watches & Warnings

Hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been posted for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of Hurricane Ida. A tropical storm or hurricane warning means tropical storm or hurricane conditions are expected within 36-hours.

Current tropical storm and hurricane warnings for Hurricane Ida as of 10:45 PM CDT, August 27 2021.

Current tropical storm and hurricane watches for Hurricane Ida as of 10:45 PM CDT, August 27 2021. Click image to enlarge.

Hurricane and tropical storm watches are also in effect across the region. A tropical storm or hurricane watch means tropical storm or hurricane conditions are possible within 48-hours.

Northwest Arkansas/River Valley Impacts

Hurricane Ida will not bring any impacts to Northwest Arkansas or the River Valley region. The storm will remain too far east. Even with a westerly track, the storm will likely only bring a few showers and high clouds to the region. All Arkansas impacts from Ida will be confined to central and eastern Arkansas.

Tropical Outlook

Tropical outlook for the Atlantic-Basin as of 10:45 PM CDT August 27, 2021.

In addition to Hurricane Ida, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two other areas for possible development. Both disturbances are located in the central Atlantic and are no a threat to the United States or other land areas at this time.

If a new tropical storm or hurricane develops, regardless if it impacts any landmass, the next name on the list will be Julian, followed by Kate.

Stay with your NWA Weather Authority team throughout hurricane season for the latest news and updates on the tropics.