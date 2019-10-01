Weather Blog: Hottest September ever on record?

Only 3 days were below avg. highs Two days below avg. highs

We ALL know the HEAT WAS ON this past month in a major way. It just seemed like the HOT weather never ended. When we review the statistics for September, you’ll realize we lived through history!

Looking back at September 2019, it was a scorcher. Fayetteville recorded 27 days with temperatures above the daily average high and Fort Smith also saw 27 days with above average highs. Only three days were colder than normal and those were rainy days, which kept the temperatures down in the 70s.

So how did last month rank in terms of the warmest September ever on record? I knew it would have to be in the top 5, but after crunching the numbers… it was the WARMEST SEPTEMBER EVER on record at Fayetteville’s Drake Field. Fort Smith was the 2nd warmest ever on record… missing the warmest mean temp of 83.4 set in Sept. of 1939.

Even though it was the warmest September on record, Drake Field measured over 7.5 inches of rain last month, which was about 2 3/4 inches above normal. Most of that rain total fell on Sept. 24, which was the astounding 4.57 inches, which shattered that daily rainfall maximum.

Below is a look at the top five warmest September months on record. The mean temp is the average temperature including the high and the low. You can really sense the heat when looking at the average high temp for the month. Fayetteville’s average high was nearly 87°F, which is even warmer than the normal high at the start of the month of 86°F. By the end of September, the normal high drops into the mid 70s, but not this year.

Here’s something that really puts this heat into perspective. Our mean temp in Sept. 2019 was ONLY 0.1°F cooler than this past July and less than 1°F cooler than August our hottest month. So we really did have 61 days in August this year. 🙂

Okay… now for the good news. HEAT RELIEF IS COMING SOON! Even though it feels like #Augtober or #HOTtober the first couple of days of this month, that is soon about to change. Check out the cold front that will be moving in Thursday morning dropping our temperatures, humidity and literally clearing the air. I’ll have the latest on our major cool blast and how long it lasts coming up on the news tonight.