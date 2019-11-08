Weather blog: How wet has this year been?

Not only has it been a wet past few days, it has been a VERY wet year!

Some of the recent rainfall totals across the region.

We have certainly had quite a bit of rain across the region lately. Rainfall accumulations across northern Benton Co. Wed night into Thu morning measured 5″ with most of the region picking up a widespread 2-3″.

Top 7 Highest Rainfall Totals From Yesterday’s Event

Rainfall Records for the Region

Drake Field

With all the wet weather that we have dealt with recently, it might cause someone to ask how close are we to breaking records? In Fayetteville, AR we are currently at the 6th wettest year of all time with 60.89″ received so far this year.

Fayetteville, AR Current Rainfall Totals and Records

With still a little over a month and a half left in the year, don’t be surprised if we end up closing out the year in the top 5 or even the top 3 wettest years of all time.

Becoming the wettest year on record does not seem like a real possibility at this point due to our yearly total only being at 60.89″. To shoot to the top, we would need to see an additional amount of 14.12 inches! Quite a few powerful moisture rich systems would need to move through our region before the end of the year. It is certainly possible, but very unlikely.

Top 5 Wettest Years on Record for Drake Field

Fort Smith

The River Valley has already accumulated more rain than Fayetteville with 63.88″ for the year so far. They’re already in the top 5 of the wettest years on record. It would be no surprise to see them reach the top 3 wettest, but just like Fayetteville the chances to move to the top are looking very unlikely as we close out the year.

Fort Smith, AR Current Rainfall Totals and Records

Top 5 Wettest Years on Record for Fort Smith Regional Airport

Year to Date Rainfall

While Drake Field has seen around 60″ for the year, some places in NWA have seen much more rain. Lost Springs Golf Course in Rogers has measured a staggering 83.65″ of rain this year already! The River Valley is also approaching 60″ for the year with some areas approaching 70-80″. Parts of Southwestern, MO have also seen over 80″ of rain this year as well.

Year to Date Precipitation Totals. Valid for Nov. 7, 2019.

Normals are where we should actually be for the year at this time. According to NOAA, Fayetteville, AR should see a yearly total of 48.51. Most of NWA in early November should have 40-50″ of rain year to date. SW Missouri and Fort Smith should be in the 35-40″ range.

Year to Date Normals for Precipitation. Valid for Nov. 7th, 2019.

Northwest Arkansas has overachieved at rainfall for the year so far with the region approaching 20″ above normal in some places. All this rainfall has had an adverse effect on agricultural community with many farmers dealing with flooded fields. Hopefully we can dry out for a bit in this extremely active weather pattern.