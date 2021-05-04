Confirmed EF-1 tornado in Van Buren

Weather Blog

Here are the results from the NWS Tulsa Damage Survey This Afternoon!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service has surveyed the damage from last night’s radar confirmed tornado in the River Valley and has released the preliminary rating for the tornado in the Van Buren area.

Based on the degree of damage surveyed, the NWS in Tulsa has rated the tornado as a preliminary EF-1.

The NWS is also surveying the damage in the Alma area and has yet to determine the degree of damage and whether it was caused by straight line winds or a tornado. We will keep you updated as we find out more information.

Keep it with Your Weather Authority for the latest information from the damage surveys.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather News

More Weather

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Weather Visits

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers