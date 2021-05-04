Confirmed EF-1 tornado in Van Buren

Here are the results from the NWS Tulsa Damage Survey This Afternoon!

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service has surveyed the damage from last night’s radar confirmed tornado in the River Valley and has released the preliminary rating for the tornado in the Van Buren area.

Based on the degree of damage surveyed, the NWS in Tulsa has rated the tornado as a preliminary EF-1.

[321 pm 5/4/21] NWS survey has confirmed an EF-1 tornado, with max wind 95-105 mph in Sequoyah and Crawford counties last evening. Currently surveying 2nd area of damage in Crawford Co. #OKwx #ARwx — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) May 4, 2021

The NWS is also surveying the damage in the Alma area and has yet to determine the degree of damage and whether it was caused by straight line winds or a tornado. We will keep you updated as we find out more information.

Keep it with Your Weather Authority for the latest information from the damage surveys.