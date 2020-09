Every year, millions of acres are burned across the United States due to wildfires and 2020 is no exception. As of September 10, over 5.2 million acres have burned this year since January 1.

Currently, the three largest fires are located in California. The August Complex Fire is currently the largest fire, burning 491,239 acres of the Mendocino and Shasta-Trinity National Forests (located about 2.5 hours northwest of the state's capital Sacramento, CA). Currently, the fire is only 25% contained.