Labor Day Weekend Outlook!

Believe it or not this Monday is Labor Day. The unofficial end to all things summer and the transition to fall begins. School is back in session and the days are getting shorter and shorter. Labor Day weekend is often the last weekend to truly enjoy our incredible bodies of water and the pool.
Forecast
This weekend looks gorgeous! Plenty of sunshine with temperatures hovering in the mid 80s for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Beaver Lake Levels
Beaver Lake is currently just a bit above Full Conservation Pool at 1122.03 ft. Should be great boating and swimming conditions!
Buffalo River Levels
If you want to float the Buffalo River this weekend, here is a look at the current levels along the river.
You can also check out the current river levels at the Buffalo Outdoor Center website.
Some Safety Tips to Remember This Weekend
With all of the sunshine in the forecast this weekend the UV Index is expected to be very high! This means without taking the proper precautions, extreme sun exposure is possible. This can lead to extreme sunburn, heat stroke, and heat exhaustion.
Know the difference between the symptoms of these heat related illnesses:
Here are some tips that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Weather Service (NWS) recommend to stay safe.
- Stay in the shade as much as possible from late morning through mid-afternoon
- Wear broad spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen that contains zinc
- Wear protective clothing (long-sleeved shirts and pants)
- Wear a pair of sunglasses
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat
Also keep in mind that white sand on the beach will reflect UV rays and can double UV exposure.
Have a safe and enjoyable weekend!