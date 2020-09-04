Labor Day Weekend Outlook!

If you have plans for Labor Day Weekend, check out the forecast and a few safety tips before you head out!

Believe it or not this Monday is Labor Day. The unofficial end to all things summer and the transition to fall begins. School is back in session and the days are getting shorter and shorter. Labor Day weekend is often the last weekend to truly enjoy our incredible bodies of water and the pool.

Forecast

Labor Day Weekend Forecast

This weekend looks gorgeous! Plenty of sunshine with temperatures hovering in the mid 80s for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Beaver Lake Levels

Beaver Lake is currently just a bit above Full Conservation Pool at 1122.03 ft. Should be great boating and swimming conditions!

Buffalo River Levels

If you want to float the Buffalo River this weekend, here is a look at the current levels along the river.

Current River Levels Along the Buffalo

You can also check out the current river levels at the Buffalo Outdoor Center website.

Some Safety Tips to Remember This Weekend

With all of the sunshine in the forecast this weekend the UV Index is expected to be very high! This means without taking the proper precautions, extreme sun exposure is possible. This can lead to extreme sunburn, heat stroke, and heat exhaustion.

Know the difference between the symptoms of these heat related illnesses:

Heat Exhaustion vs. Heat Stroke

Here are some tips that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Weather Service (NWS) recommend to stay safe.

Stay in the shade as much as possible from late morning through mid-afternoon

Wear broad spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen that contains zinc

Wear protective clothing (long-sleeved shirts and pants)

Wear a pair of sunglasses

Wear a wide-brimmed hat

Also keep in mind that white sand on the beach will reflect UV rays and can double UV exposure.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend!