Happy rainy Friday everyone! Rain will be on and off through the day. A rumble or two of thunder is also not out of the question. No severe weather is expected. Better chances of thunderstorms across the River Valley.

By Sunday morning (possibly starting early morning) a big system will be moving in bringing the potential for accumulating snow. The forecast models have been on a trend of increasing the precipitation amounts, dropping temperatures to near freezing, which has led to higher snowfall accumulation. If the temperatures drop to where we are thinking… we could get snow accumulation ranging in the 1 to 3” range with the possibility of going over that if it gets even colder.