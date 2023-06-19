The storm system that moved through this past weekend was definitely one people will remember for a while. A severe weather outbreak took place that stretched from eastern Colorado all the way to the Mississippi River. With it, brought severe hail, damaging winds, and several tornadoes. One of which touched down in Logan County in the early hours of Sunday morning. Let’s recap what happened leading up to the tornado that touched down in Scranton.

Sunday 12:00 AM

On radar, there were 2 distinct storm systems. the one to the west is what meteorologists call a QLCS or Quasi-Linear Convective System. Which basically means a bunch of storms that are bunched together and in somewhat of a line. The other storm system was several cells that came off a stalled frontal boundary near Little Rock, hence why we had storms earlier in that area during the day.

At this point the storm system to the west had 80+ mph winds and baseball-sized hail falling from it. This was really something to watch as it progressed eastward, but at this time it was cold pool dominant meaning the system was slowly running out of energy to keep building. Turning the attention to the storm system to the south, the winds were southerly, bringing more warm moisture, so more energy for storms. This prompted us to watch if the system became more linear. Sure enough by 12:30 am, the system became linear with the left segment moving parallel with the wind towards the NE.

Sunday 1:00 AM

Not long after the system became linear, the strong winds started to create a bow shape which spells strong straight-line winds.

This slight bow south of Paris is what we’re paying attention to. That little notch on the northern side of the bow is where all the ingredients are coming together for a tornado. By this time there is strong rotation in the clouds.

Sunday 1:12 AM

At this time, the strong rotation has met up with the rotation on the ground and a confirmed tornado is on the ground. This can best be illustrated by looking at the velocity on the radar. The reds represent motion away from the radar and the green represents towards. You can clearly see the rotation of winds indicating a tornado on the ground. The orange wind speeds read 120 mph! The black and red polygon indicates a confirmed tornado on the ground and the orange polygon represents a severe thunderstorm warning.

Reflectivity on the left and Storm Relative Velocity on the right.

Damage Path

The tornado continued to move NE causing lots of damage. The graphic below shows the path of the tornado throughout its lifetime from 1:12 AM until 1:17 AM.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock was quick to respond and survey the damage. They reported many trees and power lines were knocked down. They also reported several chicken houses completely destroyed.

Be sure to stay weather aware during severe weather days.